UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Calls Merkel's Migration Policy 'Cardinal Mistake'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:20 AM

Putin Calls Merkel's Migration Policy 'Cardinal Mistake'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin called German Chancellor Angela Merkel's approach to migration policy a major mistake.

In 2015, Europe faced an unprecedented influx of middle Eastern and North African migrants. Merkel has been an advocate of the so-called open door policy, welcoming hundreds of thousands of migrants to Germany.

"Cardinal mistake," Putin said in the interview with FT, released on Thursday, when asked if Merkel had made a mistake.

Putin explained that many people had admitted that the multiculturalism policy, long advocated by the German chancellor, was not effective as the interests of the core population had been ignored.

"Although those who have run into difficulties because of political problems in their home countries need our assistance as well. That is great, but what about the interests of their own population when the number of migrants heading to Western Europe is not just a handful of people but thousands or hundreds of thousands?" Putin pointed out.

Though supported by many, Merkel's migration policy has prompted criticism from those claiming that the security situation in the country had worsened due to the migrant influx.

In 2017, Merkel said that she still believed her method of handling the migration issue was right but the crisis of 2015 should never be repeated.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Germany Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel 2017 2015 From

Recent Stories

Weather forecast during next five days

38 minutes ago

Etisalat brings UAE’s first smartphone self-serv ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health plans to develop &#039;Certificate of ..

2 hours ago

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

2 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

2 hours ago

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.