MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin called German Chancellor Angela Merkel's approach to migration policy a major mistake.

In 2015, Europe faced an unprecedented influx of middle Eastern and North African migrants. Merkel has been an advocate of the so-called open door policy, welcoming hundreds of thousands of migrants to Germany.

"Cardinal mistake," Putin said in the interview with FT, released on Thursday, when asked if Merkel had made a mistake.

Putin explained that many people had admitted that the multiculturalism policy, long advocated by the German chancellor, was not effective as the interests of the core population had been ignored.

"Although those who have run into difficulties because of political problems in their home countries need our assistance as well. That is great, but what about the interests of their own population when the number of migrants heading to Western Europe is not just a handful of people but thousands or hundreds of thousands?" Putin pointed out.

Though supported by many, Merkel's migration policy has prompted criticism from those claiming that the security situation in the country had worsened due to the migrant influx.

In 2017, Merkel said that she still believed her method of handling the migration issue was right but the crisis of 2015 should never be repeated.