Putin Calls Negotiations With Chinese Leader Successful, Constructive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The Kremlin is sincerely happy to host Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia, the talks were successful and constructive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"All our talks yesterday and today, in a tete-a-tete format, in narrow format and with the participation of delegations, were successful, took place in a warm, comradely, constructive atmosphere," Putin during a press statement following the Russian-Chinese talks.

He also noted that the Russian side was sincerely glad to receive Xi Jinping on a state visit.