Putin Calls On CIS, SCO To Improve Operational Capabilities Of Peacekeepers

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Putin Calls on CIS, SCO to Improve Operational Capabilities of Peacekeepers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the defense departments of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to further improve the operational capabilities of joint peacekeeping missions.

"Joint peacekeeping missions are also of exceptional importance today.

It is important to further improve the operational capabilities of peacekeeping units, to continue working on their involvement in UN operations aimed at maintaining peace," Putin said in a video message to the heads of defense departments of the member states of the SCO and CIS.

Putin also announced his intention to actively develop the training of military personnel within the framework of cooperation between the SCO and CIS and to use the scientific potential of Russian military universities and academies.

