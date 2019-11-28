Putin Calls on CSTO to Conduct Joint Counter-Terror Operations

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged the members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to conduct joint anti-terrorist operations, adding that Russia was ready to share the experience it gained in Syria

ALA ARCHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged the members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to conduct joint anti-terrorist operations, adding that Russia was ready to share the experience it gained in Syria.

"We will work to further strengthen our cooperation with our partners on the fight against international terrorism and extremism," Putin said at a CSTO meeting.

The Russian president added that it would be useful to carry out joint operations on finding and eliminating terrorist bases and funding sources on CSTO territory.

"We are ready to share the anti-terrorist experience we got by working on this in Syria," Putin said.