Putin calls on Erdogan to preserve Bosphorus treaty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to preserve an international convention, beneficial to Moscow, which regulates marine traffic through the Black Sea straits

Moscow, April 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to preserve an international convention, beneficial to Moscow, which regulates marine traffic through the Black Sea straits.

Turkey last month approved plans to develop a new canal connecting Istanbul to the Black Sea, which according to the government would ease traffic on the Bosphorus, one of the most congested straits in the world that has seen several shipping accidents in recent years.

The project, however, has drawn criticism over its cost and environmental impact, and raised concerns over Turkey's commitment to the 1936 Montreux Convention that governs passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits.

"In view of the Turkish plans to build the Istanbul Canal,the Russian side emphasised the importance of preserving the existing regime of the Black Sea straits in accordance with the provisions of the Montreux Convention of 1936 in order to ensure regional stability and security," the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

It followed a phone call between the Russian and Turkish leaders.

The Montreux Convention is aimed at demilitarising the Black Sea by setting strict commercial and naval rules on passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits leading to the Mediterranean.

The pact guarantees the free passage for civilian vessels in times of both peace and war.

It also regulates the use of the straits by military vessels from non-Black Sea states, including the United States and NATO members, with which Moscow is at heightened tensions.

The treaty's terms require foreign warships to give prior notice before passing and allows them to stay in the Black Sea for 21 days.

Earlier on Friday, Turkey said the United States will send two warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea next week, as tensions simmer between Russia and Ukraine.

The new 45-kilometre (28-mile) canal would allow ships to transit between the Mediterranean and the Black Sea without passing through part of the straits that are covered by the treaty.