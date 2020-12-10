Putin Calls on Human Rights Activists to Look Into Personal Data Protection

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on human rights activists to look into the personal data protection issues because they are very important to Russians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on human rights activists to look into the personal data protection issues because they are very important to Russians.

"Another important issue concerns advantages and risks of digitization, digital services, this is not a task for the future, this is an actual industry, it is gaining traction, and it is creating more and more new opportunities and new interests," the president said at a meeting on the the human rights and development of the civic society.

Putin remarked on the lack of studies about the personal freedom and artificial intelligence.

"This is why there is need for professional recommendations on how to develop digital services, while preventing the risks of breaching people's rights to confidentiality, private life, freedom of expression," the president said.

Putin added that the survey showed that people were very worried about the protection of their personal data.