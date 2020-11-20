UrduPoint.com
Putin Calls On International Organizations To Follow ICRC Example, Work In Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

Putin Calls on International Organizations to Follow ICRC Example, Work in Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), World Food Program (WFP) to follow the example of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and do more work in Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), World food Program (WFP) to follow the example of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and do more work in Karabakh.

According t the president, the ICRC has taken on the leading role in helping Karabakh.

"I believe it is important for other international organizations to follow this example the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the World Health Organziation, the World Food Programme and United Nations demining service," Putin said.

