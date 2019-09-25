Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday invited the member states of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) to join Russia's initiative to establish an open data bank of public administration projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday invited the member states of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) to join Russia's initiative to establish an open data bank of public administration projects.

"I'd like to come back to one of my points made earlier in the year at SPIEF [St. Petersburg International Economic Forum]. The idea is to establish a kind of open international data bank with the best practices, case studies, and economic development and welfare projects, demographic projects, projects in fiscal and public administration. Dear colleagues, I invite INTOSAI to join this undertaking," Putin said at the inauguration ceremony for Russia's chairmanship in INTOSAI.

The 23rd International Congress of Supreme Audit Institutions started in Moscow on Monday and will run through Friday. The event pulls together delegations from some 170 countries that serve as members of the INTOSAI. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

This year, attendees are discussing and exchange expertise on macro audit and sustainable development. Russia took over as chair of the organization, with head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Aleksei Kudrin set to serve a three-year term as INTOSAI president.