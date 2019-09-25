UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Calls On Int'l Organization Of Audit Institutions To Join Open Data Bank Initiative

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:41 PM

Putin Calls on Int'l Organization of Audit Institutions to Join Open Data Bank Initiative

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday invited the member states of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) to join Russia's initiative to establish an open data bank of public administration projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday invited the member states of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) to join Russia's initiative to establish an open data bank of public administration projects.

"I'd like to come back to one of my points made earlier in the year at SPIEF [St. Petersburg International Economic Forum]. The idea is to establish a kind of open international data bank with the best practices, case studies, and economic development and welfare projects, demographic projects, projects in fiscal and public administration. Dear colleagues, I invite INTOSAI to join this undertaking," Putin said at the inauguration ceremony for Russia's chairmanship in INTOSAI.

The 23rd International Congress of Supreme Audit Institutions started in Moscow on Monday and will run through Friday. The event pulls together delegations from some 170 countries that serve as members of the INTOSAI. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

This year, attendees are discussing and exchange expertise on macro audit and sustainable development. Russia took over as chair of the organization, with head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Aleksei Kudrin set to serve a three-year term as INTOSAI president.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Bank Vladimir Putin Petersburg Chamber Congress Media Event From Best

Recent Stories

Decision on Dar's wife plea reserved regarding own ..

3 minutes ago

Federal capital to be developed as 'clean green mo ..

4 minutes ago

First-ever conference on Kashmir held in French pa ..

4 minutes ago

OGDCL, PPL to spend Rs 1.384 bln on welfare projec ..

10 minutes ago

Burn Hall College girls achieves top positions in ..

10 minutes ago

Asia rising to become epicenter of economic activi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.