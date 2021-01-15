UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Calls On Investigative Committee To Respond To New Challenges Linked To Cybercrimes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:50 AM

Putin Calls on Investigative Committee to Respond to New Challenges Linked to Cybercrimes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Investigative Committee to focus on cybercrimes and react to the new challenges in this sphere.

"It is necessary to summarize and analyze the investigative practice, timely react to the changing criminal trends and new tendencies linked to the cybercrime, among others," Putin said in a letter of congratulations sent to the Investigative Committee, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The president called on the Investigative Committee to work systematically in coordination with other executive and legislative bodies.

"I want to point out the importance of crime prevention activities in the work of the Investigative Committee. I ask to pay serious attention to not only detecting but also eliminating conditions favorable for committing crimes," Putin noted.

The Russian leader added that the competence level of the Investigative Committee must be permanently boosted.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Criminals

Recent Stories

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

2 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

2 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

4 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.