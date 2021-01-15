Putin Calls on Investigative Committee to Respond to New Challenges Linked to Cybercrimes

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Investigative Committee to focus on cybercrimes and react to the new challenges in this sphere.

"It is necessary to summarize and analyze the investigative practice, timely react to the changing criminal trends and new tendencies linked to the cybercrime, among others," Putin said in a letter of congratulations sent to the Investigative Committee, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The president called on the Investigative Committee to work systematically in coordination with other executive and legislative bodies.

"I want to point out the importance of crime prevention activities in the work of the Investigative Committee. I ask to pay serious attention to not only detecting but also eliminating conditions favorable for committing crimes," Putin noted.

The Russian leader added that the competence level of the Investigative Committee must be permanently boosted.