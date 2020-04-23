UrduPoint.com
Putin Calls On Russian Bankers To Help Minimize COVID-19 Impact On Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:50 PM

Putin Calls on Russian Bankers to Help Minimize COVID-19 Impact on Economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on the countries' largest banks to help minimize the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

"The epidemic of the coronavirus facing the world is, above all, a threat to people's lives and health, but it has a similarly dangerous impact on the economy, the state of entire industries.

The most important task for all of us is to minimize this negative impact, to lower the inevitable socioeconomic losses," Putin said at a meeting with bankers, remarking on their important role in supporting households and the business community.

The president said that banks had already taken on additional responsibilities, including losses from helping their clients in the time of crisis.

"I understand this and other difficulties the banks are facing now," Putin said.

