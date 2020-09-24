UrduPoint.com
Putin Calls On Russians To Stay On Guard To Avoid Return To COVID-19 Restrictions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:53 PM

Putin Calls on Russians to Stay on Guard to Avoid Return to COVID-19 Restrictions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a return to coronavirus-related restrictions in the country would be a very unwelcome scenario, calling on the people to stay on guard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a return to coronavirus-related restrictions in the country would be a very unwelcome scenario, calling on the people to stay on guard.

"The situation can change once we drop our guard. A return to the restrictive measures, which were introduced this spring, would be a highly unwelcome scenario," Putin told Russian governors.

More Stories From World

