Putin Calls on Russians to Take Care of Elderly Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called on Russian citizens to take care of their parents and all elderly people during the coronavirus disease epidemic.

"I appeal once again to all citizens of Russia: show maximum care for your mothers and father of a certain age, for your grandparents. They always need our support, help, warmth and attention. And especially now," Putin told his representatives in Federal districts.

Last week, Putin declared the week of March 30 a paid national holiday to encourage people to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In that vein, strict quarantine rules went into effect on Monday in Moscow and the Moscow Region, with residents prohibited from leaving their places of residence except for work, medical emergencies, shopping for food and essentials, and walking their pets.

There are currently 1,836 cases of COVID-19 in Russia, and nine people who tested positive for the disease have died, according to the Health Ministry.