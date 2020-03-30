UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Calls On Russians To Take Care Of Elderly Amid Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:45 PM

Putin Calls on Russians to Take Care of Elderly Amid Pandemic

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called on Russian citizens to take care of their parents and all elderly people during the coronavirus disease epidemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called on Russian citizens to take care of their parents and all elderly people during the coronavirus disease epidemic.

"I appeal once again to all citizens of Russia: show maximum care for your mothers and father of a certain age, for your grandparents. They always need our support, help, warmth and attention. And especially now," Putin told his representatives in Federal districts.

Last week, Putin declared the week of March 30 a paid national holiday to encourage people to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In that vein, strict quarantine rules went into effect on Monday in Moscow and the Moscow Region, with residents prohibited from leaving their places of residence except for work, medical emergencies, shopping for food and essentials, and walking their pets.

There are currently 1,836 cases of COVID-19 in Russia, and nine people who tested positive for the disease have died, according to the Health Ministry.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Vladimir Putin March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK president thanks China for assisting Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Roundly Condemns Barbaric Houthi Ballistic Mis ..

2 minutes ago

Buzdar approves funds for 2.5 families of daily wa ..

39 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law on local SMEs

50 minutes ago

PM to address the nation tonight on prevailing sit ..

1 hour ago

Two COVID-19 suspects admitted, families quarantin ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.