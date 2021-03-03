UrduPoint.com
Putin Calls On Russia's Interior Ministry To Firmly Suppress Xenophobia

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:36 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Wednesday to the need to firmly suppress nationalism and xenophobia, and curtail provocative moves

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Wednesday to the need to firmly suppress nationalism and xenophobia, and curtail provocative moves.

"We should place the most special attention to the fight against extremism.

I ask you to adamantly suppress propaganda of nationalism, xenophobia, religious strife and violence, and bring to justice the provocateurs who run away and hide if they are caught red-handed, who show repentance but incite other people to violate the law," Putin told the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

More Stories From World

