Russian President Vladimir Putin called on regional authorities on Friday to make decisions on coronavirus restrictions that would be based on the situation on the ground, and to act cautiously

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin called on regional authorities on Friday to make decisions on coronavirus restrictions that would be based on the situation on the ground, and to act cautiously.

"The constituent territories are now trying to avoid tough quarantine restrictions.

I tell my colleagues that we should act very carefully and cautiously, being guided by the situation in different territories, and we should certainly prioritize citizens' safety and at the same time minimize negative consequences of the pandemic for the economy," Putin told the Russian cabinet.

The Russian leader stressed that Federal, regional and municipal authorities should constantly keep abreast of the situation and be ready to support citizens and businesses.