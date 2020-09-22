Putin Calls on UN to Seriously Look Into Matters of Cybersecurity

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the United Nations to look more seriously into the matters related to cybersecurity since modern digital technologies may fall into the hands of extremist and radical groups

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the United Nations to look more seriously into the matters related to cybersecurity since modern digital technologies may fall into the hands of extremist and radical groups.

According to Putin, this threat is relevant not only in the regional conflict zones, but also in quite prosperous countries.

"In this regard, matters related to cybersecurity and the use of advanced digital technology also deserve a most serious deliberation within the UN. It is important to hear and appreciate the concerns of people over the protection of their rights, such as the right to privacy, property and security, in the new era," Putin said at the 75th United Nations General Assembly debate.