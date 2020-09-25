UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Calls On US For Guarantees On Election 'non-interference'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:45 PM

Putin calls on US for guarantees on election 'non-interference'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for closer ties with the US in information and communication technologies and mutual non-interference in elections

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for closer ties with the US in information and communication technologies and mutual non-interference in elections.

In a Kremlin statement, Putin called for the countries to "exchange guarantees of non-interference in each others' domestic affairs including elections, including with the use of information and communication technologies" and for a "reset" in ties in the sector.

He also called for a global pact agreeing not to use such methods to deal with "the first blow" in conflicts.

