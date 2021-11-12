Putin Calls On WHO To Accelerate Recognition Of New COVID-19 Vaccines
Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:41 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on the World Health Organization to accelerate the recognition of new COVID-19 vaccines, adding that the accessibility to doses in developing countries is low due to unfair compassion.
"The WHO could expedite procedures for the prequalification of new vaccines and drugs, that is, assessing their quality, safety and efficacy," Putin told the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.