Putin Calls on World Community to Continue Dialogue With Libyan Political Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin urged on Friday the international community to continue working with all Libyan political forces to safeguard the reached agreements and move the settlement forward.

"Now we suppose that the international community should continue dialogue with all influential political forces in Libya in order to keep and develop those positive moments that we have not reached yet," Putin said at a press conference following negotiations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.