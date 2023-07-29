Putin Calls Potential for Trade Cooperation Between Russia, Guinea-Bissau 'Great'

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The potential for trade cooperation between Russia and Guinea-Bissau is "great," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, adding that there were business prospects in energy and mining in particular.

"We have a great potential, it has not yet been fully revealed, let us talk about possible measures to improve trade indicators. We see prospects in such areas as geological exploration, mineral resources development, infrastructure development, energy and agriculture," Putin said at a meeting with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo.