Putin Calls Reaction To Abolition Of Visas With Georgia 'Completely Surprising'

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Putin Calls Reaction to Abolition of Visas With Georgia 'Completely Surprising'

The reactions to Russia's decision to abolish visas with Georgia was "a complete surprise," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The reactions to Russia's decision to abolish visas with Georgia was "a complete surprise," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

On May 10, Putin lifted a ban on Russian airlines flying directly to Georgia and canceled the visa regime for Georgian citizens, with the exception of those going to work in Russia, starting May 15.

"Frankly speaking, the reaction that followed the decision came as a complete surprise, I thought that everyone would say thank you, but no, there was some completely incomprehensible unrest on this issue, very strange and frankly unexpected," Putin said at a meeting with Business Russia.

The president explained that his decision was made to support the citizens.

"It was my decision and my proposal and it is connected with a number of circumstances, including the holiday season, I wanted to support the people, who seek to build normal relations with Russia in Georgia itself, our business and just our citizens who love Georgia," Putin said.

