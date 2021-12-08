UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls Reporter's Question If Russia Plans To Attack Ukraine 'Provocative'

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called a reporter's question about Russia planning to invade Ukraine "provocative."

"This is a provocative question. Russia is pursuing a peaceful foreign policy, but it has the right to ensure its security, as I said, in the medium and long term," Putin said during a press conference.

