Putin Calls Reports About Russia Selling Iran Advanced Satellite 'Nonsense,' 'Fake News'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin denied in an interview with NBC that Russia was planning to sell Iran advanced satellite systems, calling it "fake news" and "nonsense" aimed at hindering military cooperation with Tehran.

"No. We don't have that kind of programmes with Iran. No, it's just nonsense all over again, yet again. We have cooperation plans with Iran, including military and technical cooperation," Putin said when asked about Moscow's alleged plans to sell the satellite system.

When hypothesized by a NBC journalist that Moscow would presumably agree to give Iran the satellite technology that might enable it to target the US military, the Russian president said: "There is no subject for discussion."

"Somebody has invented something, has made something up. Maybe this is just a bogus story so as to limit any kind of military and technical cooperation with Iran. I will say once again this is just some fake information that I have no knowledge about," Putin said.