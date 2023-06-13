UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls Russia Constitutional State Unlike Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Russia is a state governed by the rule of law unlike Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russia is a state governed by the rule of law unlike Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Unlike Ukraine, we are a state governed by the rule of law," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents, answering the question whether there will be a general program for payments for the participants of the special military operation.

The president noted that Federal payments are the same for everyone, and as for regional payments, they are additional and are accepted by the regions themselves.

"As for those who wants to feel like a Ukrainian in Ukraine and live in an independent state � do it for God's sake. Do whatever you want. We must respect this. But then do not create threats for us," Putin concluded.

