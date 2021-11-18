UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls Russia Peace-Loving Country

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:39 PM

Putin Calls Russia Peace-Loving Country

Russia is a peace-loving state, the country's foreign policy concept will be a roadmap for the foreign ministry and other departments, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russia is a peace-loving state, the country's foreign policy concept will be a roadmap for the foreign ministry and other departments, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"It is important that our fundamental law enshrines such fundamental attitudes and values as loyalty to the Motherland, respect for the native language, history, culture, traditions of our ancestors. That is, everything that unites our people around common ideals determines the vector of development of a sovereign independent a peace-loving Russian state, an active member of the international community," Putin said at a meeting of the foreign ministry's board.

According to him, the specific directions of foreign policy in the difficult realities of the international situation "will also be fixed in the foreign policy concept that is being prepared in a new edition."

"This document, along with the national security strategy approved in the summer, will in fact be a roadmap for the foreign ministry and other ministries and departments," the president said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Efforts underway to run small trains inside Quetta ..

Efforts underway to run small trains inside Quetta, Swati told Senate Body

46 seconds ago
 Two-day Free eye camp organizes by Abbasi-Kalhora ..

Two-day Free eye camp organizes by Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem from December 07

47 seconds ago
 Provision of basic health facilities a top priorit ..

Provision of basic health facilities a top priority, says DC

49 seconds ago
 Putin Believes UN Security Council Summit Relevant

Putin Believes UN Security Council Summit Relevant

53 seconds ago
 German Parliament Approves Revised COVID-19 Measur ..

German Parliament Approves Revised COVID-19 Measures Ending Nationwide Curbs

4 minutes ago
 Putin Says Germany, France Indulge Kiev's Course t ..

Putin Says Germany, France Indulge Kiev's Course to Dismantle Minsk Agreements

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.