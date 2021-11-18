Putin Calls Russia Peace-Loving Country

Russia is a peace-loving state, the country's foreign policy concept will be a roadmap for the foreign ministry and other departments, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russia is a peace-loving state, the country's foreign policy concept will be a roadmap for the foreign ministry and other departments, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"It is important that our fundamental law enshrines such fundamental attitudes and values as loyalty to the Motherland, respect for the native language, history, culture, traditions of our ancestors. That is, everything that unites our people around common ideals determines the vector of development of a sovereign independent a peace-loving Russian state, an active member of the international community," Putin said at a meeting of the foreign ministry's board.

According to him, the specific directions of foreign policy in the difficult realities of the international situation "will also be fixed in the foreign policy concept that is being prepared in a new edition."

"This document, along with the national security strategy approved in the summer, will in fact be a roadmap for the foreign ministry and other ministries and departments," the president said.