Putin Calls Russia's Goal Of Achieving Carbon Neutrality By 2060 Absolutely Realistic Plan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 07:50 PM

Putin Calls Russia's Goal of Achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2060 Absolutely Realistic Plan

Russia's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 is an absolutely realistic plan, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 is an absolutely realistic plan, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Our proposals, which we are implementing in a number of regions: the first of such projects on Sakhalin, as you know, is being implemented. There, by the end of 2025, carbon neutrality must be achieved.

And I think that this is quite possible, taking into account the specifics of the region, then we will spread all these practices. Until 2050, we have now developed a strategy, and by 2060, as you know, we plan to achieve carbon neutrality. These are all completely realistic plans that create additional business opportunities," Putin told an annual meeting of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

