Putin Calls Russia's Mechanisms For Financing National Projects 'Bulky, Inert'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:02 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday Russia's mechanisms for financing national projects "inert" and at times overly bureaucratized
"[Another problem] is the inconsistency of financing national projects and the inflexibility and I would even say at time inertness of these mechanisms.
... Our colleagues from ministries and regions often say that the financing mechanisms are bulky and overly bureacratized," Putin said at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.