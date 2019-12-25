UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Calls Russia's Mechanisms For Financing National Projects 'Bulky, Inert'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:02 PM

Putin Calls Russia's Mechanisms for Financing National Projects 'Bulky, Inert'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday Russia's mechanisms for financing national projects "inert" and at times overly bureaucratized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday Russia's mechanisms for financing national projects "inert" and at times overly bureaucratized.

"[Another problem] is the inconsistency of financing national projects and the inflexibility and I would even say at time inertness of these mechanisms.

... Our colleagues from ministries and regions often say that the financing mechanisms are bulky and overly bureacratized," Putin said at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General welcomes preliminary results ..

16 minutes ago

The Secretary General condemns the attack on Afgha ..

16 minutes ago

Germans Believe Trump Poses Greater Threat to Worl ..

2 minutes ago

Lok Virsa celebrates Quaid's day in befitting mann ..

2 minutes ago

Opinion: IMO 2020 set to boost Fujairah’s bunker ..

34 minutes ago

Met Dept forecasts cold, dry weather for the city ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.