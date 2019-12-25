(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday Russia's mechanisms for financing national projects "inert" and at times overly bureaucratized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday Russia 's mechanisms for financing national projects "inert" and at times overly bureaucratized.

"[Another problem] is the inconsistency of financing national projects and the inflexibility and I would even say at time inertness of these mechanisms.

... Our colleagues from ministries and regions often say that the financing mechanisms are bulky and overly bureacratized," Putin said at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.