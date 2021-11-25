UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls Siberian Coal Mine Accident Big Tragedy

Thu 25th November 2021

Putin Calls Siberian Coal Mine Accident Big Tragedy

The incident in the Listvyazhnaya mine in Siberia's Kemerovo region is a great tragedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The incident in the Listvyazhnaya mine in Siberia's Kemerovo region is a great tragedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Thank you for the words of condolences related to the tragedy in Kuzbass. Indeed, this is a great misfortune, people died.

And, frankly, in addition to giving appropriate orders to the services that should be involved in rescuing people and helping the victims and the families of the victims, I am, of course, mentally with them," Putin said at a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Putin added that rescue services are doing everything they can to save as many people as possible.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also expressed his condolences in connection with the incident, and said that this is a great grief both for the people and for the whole country.

