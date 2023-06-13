Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy facilities and the destruction of the headquarters of Ukraine's main intelligence department were a response to crossing red lines by Kiev, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy facilities and the destruction of the headquarters of Ukraine's main intelligence department were a response to crossing red lines by Kiev, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Strikes on the entire energy system of Ukraine. Isn't this a response to crossing red lines? And actual destruction of the headquarters of the main intelligence department of the armed forces of Ukraine near Kiev? ... is this not an answer? It is," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.