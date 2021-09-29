UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls Talks With Erdogan Meaningful

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:49 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin described the talks with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan as meaningful.

"Thank you for your visit. It was very useful and informative. We will be in contact," Putin said, seeing Erdogan off.

The talks between the two leaders took place at the Sochi residence of the Russian president.

