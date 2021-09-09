Putin Calls Talks With Lukashenko Intense, Constructive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko were intense and constructive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following the talks.

"We will briefly inform you about the results of today's work. The talks with the President of Belarus, as always, however, were intense and constructive, which fully reflects the nature of relations between our countries," Putin said.