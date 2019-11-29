Putin Calls to Curb Risks of Extremism, Radicalism Spreading in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Well-considered and effective measures on social adaptation of migrants are necessary, but there is a need to curb the risks associated with the spread of extremism and radicalism in Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"The topics of migration and migration policy in general are relevant for all regions. We need well-thought-out effective measures on the social adaptation of migrants. We welcome those who want to live, study, work here. At the same time, it is necessary to toughly curb any risks associated with with ignorance, the spread of extremism, all kinds of radical movements," Putin said, speaking at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations.