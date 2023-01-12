Putin Calls to Do Everything to Protect Rights, Security of New Russian Regions' Residents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) It is important to do everything possible to protect the constitutional rights and security of new Russian regions' residents, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

In his congratulations to prosecutor's office employees on their professional holiday, Putin said countering extremism and corruption, protecting the rights of entrepreneurs and environmental protection remain the key areas of work.

"And, of course, it is important to assist the complex, comprehensive work to integrate new regions of Russia into the country's unified legal framework, to do everything to protect constitutional rights and security of people living here," he said.