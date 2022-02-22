UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls Ukraine Refusing To Join NATO Best Solution

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the best solution to the current crisis would be Ukraine refusing to join NATO and adhering to neutrality

"The best solution to this issue would be for our colleagues in Western countries not to lose face, so that the current Kiev authorities themselves refuse to join NATO, in fact, adhere to neutrality," Putin told reporters.

In addition, Putin said that Ukraine getting tactical nuclear weapons would be a "strategic threat" for Russia.

