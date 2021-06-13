Putin Calls US Decision to Extend New START Treaty 'Demonstration of Professionalism'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin called Washington's extension of the New START treaty a sign of "professionalism" shown by the new US administration.

"The new administration led by President [Joe] Biden, firstly extended the New START treaty. I think this is a very important step ...

On the part of President Biden, this is a demonstration of professionalism, of course," Putin said in an interview broadcast by the Smotrim.ru media outlet.

The president also expressed hope that the meeting with Biden would set conditions for further discussions on strategic nuclear stability.

"I very much hope that an in-person meeting will at least create conditions for us to discuss issues of this kind," Putin said.