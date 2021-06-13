UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Calls US Decision To Extend New START Treaty 'Demonstration Of Professionalism'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

Putin Calls US Decision to Extend New START Treaty 'Demonstration of Professionalism'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin called Washington's extension of the New START treaty a sign of "professionalism" shown by the new US administration.

"The new administration led by President [Joe] Biden, firstly extended the New START treaty. I think this is a very important step ...

On the part of President Biden, this is a demonstration of professionalism, of course," Putin said in an interview broadcast by the Smotrim.ru media outlet.

The president also expressed hope that the meeting with Biden would set conditions for further discussions on strategic nuclear stability.

"I very much hope that an in-person meeting will at least create conditions for us to discuss issues of this kind," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Media

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 175.7 million

6 minutes ago

UAE among 20 top countries in tolerance and coexis ..

6 minutes ago

SEHA enhances self-services by automating 70 perce ..

37 minutes ago

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

52 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

2 hours ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.