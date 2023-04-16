UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls Xi's Visit To Russia Very Productive, Says Military Cooperation Was Discussed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2023 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Chinese Defense Minister and member of China's State Council Li Shangfu on Sunday recalled the recent visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow, saying that it was very fruitful and covered, among other things, the cooperation between the military agencies of both countries.

"You came to Russia after a visit to our country by our great friend, my friend, President of the People's Republic of China Comrade Xi Jinping. I want to stress once again that the visit was very productive. Among other things, of course, we also touched on cooperation between our military departments," Putin said.

Putin asked Li to extend his best wishes to the Chinese leader.

