Putin Calls Zimbabwe Reliable Partner Of Russia On African Continent

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 09:38 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Zimbabwe is a reliable partner of Russia on the African continent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Zimbabwe is a good ally of Russia on the African continent, with which we have strong reliable friendly ties," Putin said at a meeting with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Russia appreciates Mnangagwa's contribution to strengthening comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, the president added.

"Bilateral memoranda of understanding between cultural and sports ministries are planned to be signed. And this, of course, contributes to the strengthening of humanitarian relations, humanitarian ties," Putin concluded.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

