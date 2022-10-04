Putin Can Sign Constitutional Laws on Accession of 4 New Regions to Russia Today - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin could sign on Tuesday constitutional laws on the accession of the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There is such a possibility. They (the agreements on accession) are about to be submitted, in fact, most likely they will be signed today," Peskov said.