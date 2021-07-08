Putin Cancels Decree Banning Flights to Egyptian Resorts

Russian President Vladimir Putin canceled the decree banning flights to Egyptian resorts, the corresponding document was published on the official Internet portal of legal information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin canceled the decree banning flights to Egyptian resorts, the corresponding document was published on the official internet portal of legal information.

Putin also canceled recommendation to tour operators and travel agents to refrain from selling tours to Egyptian resorts.

Scheduled flights from Russia to Cairo were restored in April 2018 after suspension from November 2015 due to the crash of a Russian airliner over the Sinai Peninsula. However, Egyptian resorts were still closed to charters from Russia. On April 23, the press service of the Egyptian President announced that Cairo and Moscow had agreed on the full resumption of flights. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik the agreement between the leaders of Russia and Egypt on the resumption of flights between Russian and the resorts of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.