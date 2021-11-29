Putin, CAR President Discuss Cooperation, COVID-19 Response - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart from the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin-Archange Touadera, discussed cooperation and COVID-19 response during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said

"The mutual disposition was confirmed for the further development of cooperation, in particular, in the trade, economic and other fields. A number of practical issues on the bilateral agenda, including the training of professional personnel in the car and combating coronavirus infection, were also touched upon," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Touadera also tanked Putin for Moscow's diverse support to the Central Africa Republic, the Kremlin added.