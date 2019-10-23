UrduPoint.com
Putin, CAR President Discussed Investigation Of Russian Journalists' Murder - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russian and Central African Republic (car) presidents Vladimir Putin and Faustin-Archange Touadera have discussed the investigation of the murder of Russian journalists in the republic in July 2018, the probe will continue to establish the perpetrators, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The issue of the investigation of the murder of Russian journalists in the Central African Republic was raised. [The sides] noted satisfaction with the high level of interaction between the two countries' law enforcement agencies, as well as the commitment of both countries to continuation of the probe in order to establish the perpetrators," Peskov said.

