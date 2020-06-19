UrduPoint.com
Putin Cautions Against Western Attempts At Revisionist History Of WW2

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Putin Cautions Against Western Attempts at Revisionist History of WW2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned against historical revisionism observable in the West, especially when it comes to the WW2 outcomes, as it muddles the understanding of peace mechanisms created back then.

"Historical revisionism, the manifestations of which we now observe in the West, and primarily with regard to the subject of the Second World War and its outcome, is dangerous because it grossly and cynically distorts the understanding of the principles of peaceful development, laid down at the Yalta and San Francisco conferences in 1945," Putin wrote in an article published by The National Interest foreign policy magazine.

