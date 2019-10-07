Putin Celebrates 67th Birthday With Family, Friends - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is celebrating his 67th birthday with family and friends and receiving birthday wishes from foreign leaders, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin is celebrating his 67th birthday with family and friends and receiving birthday wishes from foreign leaders, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"Putin's birthday is today.

He is celebrating with his family and friends. But, at the same time we will have the summary after lunch � he has been receiving birthday wishes from his foreign colleagues since 10 a.m.," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, there have been 10 such calls so far, with some work issues discussed alongside the congratulations.