Putin Challenger Nadezhdin Submits Presidential Bid
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Kremlin critic Boris Nadezhdin has submitted the documents needed to register as a candidate for the upcoming presidential elections in March, an AFP reporter saw Wednesday.
Nadezhdin was seen handing in signatures from his supporters to Russia's Central Election Commission, which will review his application and make a decision about whether he can run.
The would-be challenger to Vladimir Putin shot to fame with promises to end the conflict in Ukraine and last week announced he passed the 100,000 signature threshold to register.
Nadezhdin has spent the last 30 years in Russian politics, working as a councillor in the town of Dolgoprudny outside Moscow and briefly serving as a lawmaker in the State Duma.
When he met AFP in his modest apartment outside Moscow, he acknowledged it was unlikely he would be allowed to challenge Putin or appear on state television.
However the 60-year-old's calls to stop the conflict in Ukraine have brought out crowds of Russians across the country eager to add their signatures to his bid to get on the ballot.
The Central Election Commission must make a decision within 10 days of the application's submission, during which time it will verify the "authenticity" of the signatures provided.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From World
-
H&M shares tumble as CEO steps down30 minutes ago
-
Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite31 minutes ago
-
Muscat International Film Festival kicks off in March40 minutes ago
-
Fujitsu CFO apologises over UK post office scandal41 minutes ago
-
'There was nothing': Ailing economy fueling record exodus of Cubans1 hour ago
-
Drugs giant GSK posts mixed annual earnings1 hour ago
-
Thai court orders end to royal insult law reform campaign1 hour ago
-
French farmers close in on key spots as police deployed in force1 hour ago
-
China's most advanced spectroscopic telescope to start operations in 20261 hour ago
-
First translation of Japanese "Genji Monogatari" literary work presented to Pakistan envoy2 hours ago
-
‘No substitute’ for UNRWA’s lifesaving work in besieged Gaza: Senior UN Humanitarian official2 hours ago
-
Hakimi misses penalty as South Africa knock Morocco out of Cup of Nations2 hours ago