Putin Chats With Turkey's Erdogan On Sidelines Of G20 Summit Ahead Of Working Lunch
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:20 AM
OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has exchanged a couple of words with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the G20 summit that kicked off in Japan's Osaka on Friday.
The two leaders chatted ahead of the first session of the summit and a working lunch. Their bilateral meeting is scheduled for Saturday.