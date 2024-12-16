Putin Cheers 'landmark' 2024, Says Troops Have Upper Hand In Ukraine
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday hailed his army's accelerating advance in Ukraine and praised 2024 as a "landmark" year in the course of Moscow's military offensive on its Western-backed neighbour.
Addressing top military generals in an end-of-year meeting, the Kremlin leader struck a defiant and optimistic tone, claiming his troops had the upper hand across the entire front line.
He also hit out at what he called a Western "hybrid war" and its attempts to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Moscow.
The comments come with Russia's army advancing across eastern Ukraine at their fastest pace since the first weeks of the offensive.
Both Moscow and Kyiv are seeking to improve their position on the battlefield before US President-elect Donald Trump comes to power in January.
The Republican has repeatedly said he could strike a ceasefire in hours, without presenting a plan, and speculation about peace talks is mounting.
