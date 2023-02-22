UrduPoint.com

Putin, China's Wang Yi To Meet On Wednesday - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Putin, China's Wang Yi to Meet on Wednesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin will receive Wang Yi, member of the politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, who is in charge of China's foreign policy, who is on a working visit to Moscow, (today)," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin

