UrduPoint.com

Putin, CIA Chief Discuss 'regional Conflicts': Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:16 PM

Putin, CIA chief discuss 'regional conflicts': Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed regional conflicts and a crisis in ties with the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency who paid a rare trip to Moscow last week, the Kremlin said Monday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed regional conflicts and a crisis in ties with the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency who paid a rare trip to Moscow last week, the Kremlin said Monday.

CIA chief William Burns was in Russia for two days of meetings with top officials at the request of President Joe Biden, the US embassy has said.

CNN reported last week that Burns had been sent to Moscow to warn the Kremlin about the alleged build-up of troops near Ukraine's border. It said that after his meetings in Russia, Burns spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone.

The Kremlin's spokesman said on Monday that Putin and Burns discussed bilateral ties, "regional conflicts" and a crisis in diplomatic relations. He did not provide further details.

Burns, who was the US ambassador to Russia in 2005-2008, visited Moscow during a severe crisis in ties between Moscow and Washington.

Biden has increased pressure on Putin since becoming US president in January. In May, Russia formally designated the United States an "unfriendly state".

The Pentagon said last week it was monitoring the situation in Ukraine closely amid reports of a new build-up of Russian troops on the country's border.

Publicly, Ukraine has denied reports of a new Russian troop build-up.

The Ukrainian army is locked in a simmering conflict with pro-Russian separatists that erupted after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

After a rise in violence early this year, Russia in the spring amassed around 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, sparking fears of a major escalation. Under pressure from Kiev's Western allies, Moscow later announced a pullback.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Pentagon Vladimir Putin Kiev United States January May Border From Top

Recent Stories

3rd Adventure &amp; Camping 2021 Exhibition kicks ..

3rd Adventure &amp; Camping 2021 Exhibition kicks off Tuesday at Expo Al Dhaid

16 minutes ago
 Roads to Tomorrow: Pathways to Sustainable Mobilit ..

Roads to Tomorrow: Pathways to Sustainable Mobility session begins

31 minutes ago
 19th CPC Central Committee holds sixth plenary ses ..

19th CPC Central Committee holds sixth plenary session in Beijing

19 seconds ago
 Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

21 seconds ago
 PLA conducts multiple drills in western plateau af ..

PLA conducts multiple drills in western plateau after India's exercises targetin ..

23 seconds ago
 African players in Europe: Zaha stars as he mulls ..

African players in Europe: Zaha stars as he mulls Ivory Coast future

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.