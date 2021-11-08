UrduPoint.com

Putin, CIA Director Discussed Russia-US Relations, Regional Conflicts - Kremlin

Putin, CIA Director Discussed Russia-US Relations, Regional Conflicts - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns discussed Russa-US relations and regional conflicts during a phone conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

CNN has reported that Burns visited Moscow to "warn" Russia over its military activity near the border with Ukraine.

"Yes, such a conversation took place over the phone. Bilateral relations, a crisis situation in diplomatic practice, an exchange of views on regional conflicts (took place)," Peskov told reporters, adding that the issue of cybersecurity was also discussed.

