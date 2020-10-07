UrduPoint.com
Putin, CIS Leaders Discussed Karabakh, Kyrgyzstan - Kremlin

Wed 07th October 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Nagorno-Karabakh and Kyrgyzstan with leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries who extended birthday wishes to him, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

According to the Kremlin, Putin received congratulations from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, ex-Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

"The development of bilateral relations and the pressing regional problems were discussed with each of the leaders. In some conversations with CIS leaders, a focus was also made on the military confrontation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area and the escalation in Kyrgyzstan," the Kremlin said in a statement.

