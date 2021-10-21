Putin: Climatic Deformations So Obvious That Even Ordinary People Unable to Downplay Them

Climatic deformations are so obvious that even ordinary people are not able to downplay them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Climatic deformations are so obvious that even ordinary people are not able to downplay them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

The head of state is taking part in a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday.

"Climatic deformations and environmental degradation are so obvious that even the most careless ordinary people are not able to downplay them," Putin said.

Natural disasters, droughts, tsunamis became almost the norm, we get used to it, any rivalry in such conditions loses its meaning, Putin said.

"Suffice it to recall the devastating tragic floods in Europe last summer, fires in Siberia - there are a lot of examples," the president said.

Putin also mentioned wildfires at "our neighbors in Turkey", in the United States and on the American continent in general.

"Any geopolitical, scientific and technical, ideological rivalry just in such conditions sometimes seems to be meaningless if its winners have nothing to breathe or nothing to quench their thirst with," the president added.